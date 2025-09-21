Mariah Carey gives show-stopping performance in iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey delivered a show-stopping performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, captivating fans with both her vocals and striking stage presence.

The 56-year-old music icon took the stage in a black latex mini dress, paired with black tights and leather knee-high boots.

She completed the glamorous look with sparkling jewelry and flowing beach-wave hair, a nod to her signature 1990s style, as per Daily Mail.

Carey’s performance was met with roaring applause as she belted out fan favorites, reaffirming her status as one of pop music’s enduring legends.

The Obsessed hitmaker is set to return to Las Vegas later this year for her “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency, launching November 28 at Dolby Live.

She will also take her holiday-themed show abroad, with newly announced tour dates in Australia, including stops in Brisbane, Perth, and Docklands.

Her festival appearance comes on the heels of her headline-making night at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, where she was spotted performing alongside rapper Busta Rhymes at an after-party.

Despite drawing mixed reactions for her off-stage appearance, Carey has since turned attention back to her music, with her new album Here for It All set for release on September 26.

With decades in the spotlight, Carey continues to command the stage, whether dazzling at award shows, headlining international tours, or reviving her beloved holiday classics.