 
Geo News

Mariah Carey gives show-stopping performance in iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey turned heads at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, dazzling in a black latex mini dress paired with knee-high leather boots

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Mariah Carey gives show-stopping performance in iHeartRadio Music Festival
Mariah Carey gives show-stopping performance in iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey delivered a show-stopping performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, captivating fans with both her vocals and striking stage presence.

The 56-year-old music icon took the stage in a black latex mini dress, paired with black tights and leather knee-high boots. 

She completed the glamorous look with sparkling jewelry and flowing beach-wave hair, a nod to her signature 1990s style, as per Daily Mail

Carey’s performance was met with roaring applause as she belted out fan favorites, reaffirming her status as one of pop music’s enduring legends.

The Obsessed hitmaker is set to return to Las Vegas later this year for her “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency, launching November 28 at Dolby Live. 

She will also take her holiday-themed show abroad, with newly announced tour dates in Australia, including stops in Brisbane, Perth, and Docklands.

Mariah Carey gives show-stopping performance in iHeartRadio Music Festival

Her festival appearance comes on the heels of her headline-making night at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, where she was spotted performing alongside rapper Busta Rhymes at an after-party.

Despite drawing mixed reactions for her off-stage appearance, Carey has since turned attention back to her music, with her new album Here for It All set for release on September 26.

With decades in the spotlight, Carey continues to command the stage, whether dazzling at award shows, headlining international tours, or reviving her beloved holiday classics.

Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives
Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album video
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'