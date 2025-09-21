Ben Affleck feeling tortured by Jennifer Garner who he planned a second shot with

Ben Affleck wracked with torturous thoughts about Jennifer Garner

It appears the life choices Jennifer Garner is on her way towards making are making Ben Affleck feel incredibly tortured.

The news has been shared by a well placed insider, and they were just quoted saying, “For Ben, it's torture.”

According to RadarOnline its happening because “he was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening.”

But as it stands “he has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids,” the source admitted.

For those unversed, where Garner is concerned she “has been back and forth on whether to marry John for a while. Now she's telling friends it's happening and how happy they both are and John's her soulmate.”

And is now “looking into the perfect venue and the invitations she wants to send out, the music, the guest list. It's open knowledge among her friends she's knee-deep in wedding planning.”

Even just now when Garner got papped alongside her husband-to-be and Stanford graduate John Miller “she had no makeup on, her hair down. He wore a coat and jeans. There was a lot of affection between them. They held hands and kissed – just a very normal couple with no Hollywood weirdness.”

All in all “Ben's having a tough time of it. Pals are checking in and making sure he's okay.”