Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives

Sarah Paulson gets honest about the current political climate

American Emmy award-winning actress, Sarah Paulson has just sat down for a candid conversation, and discussed how the current political climate makes her feel.

The entire conversation happened while she sat with Variety and got up close and honest about the current state of things.

In the eyes of Paulson, “it’s just conversations I’m having with my friends, which are the same as I’m sure the conversations you’re having with your friends.”

It even led to a question being asked of her, and it reads, “What does being present mean to you in this political moment?”

In response to this the actress admitted offered a collection of thoughts of her own, riddled in questions like “like, what do we do? Does there need to be a revolution? Do we need to get into the street in a way that we’re not on the streets?”

The reason for all this, in the eyes of Paulson herself is that “when you look around in restaurants and you’re in Manhattan and people are just eating their dinners and walking around and living their lives… I don’t know what the alternative is.”