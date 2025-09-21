 
Geo News

Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives

Sarah Paulson finally weighs in on the current political climate

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Sarah Paulson gets honest about the current political climate
Sarah Paulson gets honest about the current political climate

American Emmy award-winning actress, Sarah Paulson has just sat down for a candid conversation, and discussed how the current political climate makes her feel.

The entire conversation happened while she sat with Variety and got up close and honest about the current state of things.

In the eyes of Paulson, “it’s just conversations I’m having with my friends, which are the same as I’m sure the conversations you’re having with your friends.”

It even led to a question being asked of her, and it reads, “What does being present mean to you in this political moment?”

In response to this the actress admitted offered a collection of thoughts of her own, riddled in questions like “like, what do we do? Does there need to be a revolution? Do we need to get into the street in a way that we’re not on the streets?”

The reason for all this, in the eyes of Paulson herself is that “when you look around in restaurants and you’re in Manhattan and people are just eating their dinners and walking around and living their lives… I don’t know what the alternative is.”

Ben Affleck feeling tortured by Jennifer Garner who he planned a second shot with
Ben Affleck feeling tortured by Jennifer Garner who he planned a second shot with
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album video
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'