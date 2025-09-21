'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns opens up about 'manageable levels of fame

Steve Burns breaks silence on how people treat him

Steve Burns recently got candid and opened up about “manageable” levels of fame.

While giving an interview to PEOPLE about his upcoming podcast, the 51-year-old American actor and musician, well-known for his Blue’s Clues role, revealed that his admirers recognise him for his social media posts rather than the 1996 show that helped him become famous.

Putting his thoughts into words, Burns laughingly said, "I think [I'm recognized more] from social media at this point, you know, and I almost never post anything and I don't know how to do it and I'm a Luddite about it.”

At the age of 22, he got a chance to appear on Nickelodeon's hit show, which became successful by securing 1st position shortly after airing. However, in 2000, the Maintain crooner left the show when his character entered the college and gave the role to his younger brother, Joe, played by Donovan Patton.

Years after his abrupt departure from the show, he told Today in 2024 about the reason behind that decision, revealing that he was fighting with his own internal struggles.

Burns quipped, "It was my job that day to provide America's children with self-esteem, but I didn't always have my own approval.”

Now, he is still reminded how special the show was, as his recent trip to New York City made him feel it even stronger with small tokens of appreciation.

The Fearless Freaks star recalled, "I got stuff for free all day — a free coffee, a free sandwich, you know, and, and it's the sweetest thing imaginable because it is about relating, accidentally, but relating to people as adults from a place of joy from their childhood.”

"The people that used to watch the show now work in hotels and in the service industry, you know, they're all adults who do stuff, so I get recognized — but it's not like... I've known some famous people, and my life is not like that. I have a very marginalized, very manageable level of fame,” Burns said.