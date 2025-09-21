 
Harry Styles pals want him to keep things casual with Zoe Kravitz: Source

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been papped enjoying time with each other several times

September 21, 2025

Photo: Harry Styles pals making interesting suggestions about Zoe Kravitz romance: Source
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly having a great time together. 

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, his friends has been advising him to keep things casual and fun with Zoe.

The 36-year-old actress has been branded to be “definitely Harry’s type.”

The insider noted, “But their personalities could not be more different and if he gets too attached, he could wind up with a broken heart.”

Even though the pair has “playing down their romance as more of a friends-with-benefits arrangement,” the spy confided that Harry has a reputation that he “always dives into relationships, and even flings, head-first.”

It has been established earlier that the rumoured couple is not ready to put a label on it yet. 

As for the actress, the previous source mentioned that despite their seething chemistry Zöe “isn’t ready to get too serious."

"It’s casual, they’re having fun, and that’s all Zöe wants right now. They’re seeing where it goes,” they concluded. 

