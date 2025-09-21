Morrissey cancels two US shows over death threat

Morrissey cancels two US shows over ‘threat’ to his life

Morrissey has called off two scheduled US concerts after receiving what his team called a “credible threat” to his life.

The singer, 65, was set to perform Friday at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and Saturday at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Both dates were canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” according to statements shared Friday on his official Facebook and Instagram pages.

“In recent days there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life,” the first post read. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonight’s engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled.”

A follow-up post added that the Boston show would also be axed, assuring fans that all tickets would be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase. “We appreciate your understanding,” the statement read.

The posts did not specify the nature of the threat, though the cancellations come in the wake of conservative activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk’s killing on Sept. 10.

Earlier this month, a 26-year-old Ottawa man was released on bail after allegedly threatening Morrissey’s life on the Bluesky social media platform, per court documents cited by the Ottawa Citizen.

Morrissey, born Steven Patrick Morrissey in Manchester, is currently on a world tour and is still expected to play dates in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Seattle through October before heading to Latin America.

The former Smiths frontman, known for hits such as Everyday Is Like Sunday, Suedehead, and You Have Killed Me, rose to fame with the iconic British band before launching a successful solo career after their 1987 split.