Jennifer Aniston's aesthetician shares Hollywood's red carpet beauty tips

Hollywood aesthetican Joanna Czech says the red carpet prep begins weeks prior

September 21, 2025

Jennifer Aniston’s longtime facialist is opening up about what it really takes to get the actress’s famous glow red-carpet ready.

Joanna Czech, the go-to aesthetician for A-listers like Aniston, Anna Wintour, and Hailey Bieber, answered the burning question in a recent appearance on LYMA’s Power Women podcast.

“Proper red carpet prep usually takes six weeks,” Czech revealed. “They change their lifestyle, step up workouts, get slimming massages, and follow a precise facial routine. It’s not instant—it takes time.”

Czech explained that many celebrities also battle hyperpigmentation or “loosened jaw situations,” often linked to Botox overuse.

“If the largest muscles are frozen, things get weaker,” she warned, adding that excessive fillers can be “a disaster” because they distort natural facial shapes.

While Aniston, 56, hasn’t listed every treatment she's ever got, she’s been candid about some tweaks. She’s admitted to a rhinoplasty in her 20s for a deviated septum and has said she’s tried Botox but wasn’t a fan. 

Over the years, she’s also tried peptide injections, high-tech facials like Thermage and Ultherapy, and even a salmon sperm facial—which the Friends star admitted didn’t do much.

The Emmy winner has also long advocated for clean eating, meditation, quality sleep, and consistent exercise in her interviews. She credits her glow to 16:8 intermittent fasting, a high-protein, low-sugar diet, and mixing cardio with Pvolve classes five times a week.

