'Peacemaker' star on John Cena acting in DC show

Frank Grillo gushes about John Cena in 'Peacemaker'

John Cena has garnered much attention for his performance in DC's Peacemaker show.



His co-star Frank Grillo, who portrays Rick Flag Sr, in an interview with Collider gushes about the wrestler-turned-actor. "He’s a terrific actor. He’s fantastic. With all the stuff that he does, he’s got a very complex role. He makes it look easy, but it’s not."

He continues, "He really is doing something that is difficult, and I appreciate him for that. And then, he’s John Cena, on top of it, and he’s got to make you forget that for a little while."

"I love working with him. The guy is a consummate professional. He’s always positive. There’s no diva stuff. He’s just so giving and self-effacing. I can say that about everybody in the cast."

"It’s a great group of people who are all very seasoned and accomplished, and everybody’s there for the same reason," the actor notes.

"They want to serve this, they love doing it, and it shows on screen. And the captain of the ship is James Gunn, so he’s equally crazy," Frank concludes.

Peacemaker season two is streaming on HBO MAX.