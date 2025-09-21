Kim Kardashian confessed to feeling helpless amid Kanye West marriage

Photo: Kim Kardashian revealed why she let Kanye West go

Kim Kardashian reportedly has been triggered by Kanye West's documentary, In Whose Name?

As fans will be aware, the former pair have been a hot topic ever since their divorce because apparently they faced many challenges while they were together.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022. They share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Now, an episode of The Kardashians from February has resurfaced in which, she candidly talked about their marriage.

Shedding light on what she went through, Kim confessed during the show, "That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there."

The media personality went on to explain, "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality.”

“And then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

Kim Kardashian continued, "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end" as she referring to her divorce from the musician.

In addition to this, she claimed that she had no choice but to let West go.

"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option."

"I think it makes it harder to get over. I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she concluded.