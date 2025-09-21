Terry Bradshaw reacts to Tom Brady controversy: Report

Terry Bradshaw comes to rescue Tom Brady amid backlash: Report

Terry Bradshaw has commented on the latest Tom Brady drama.

As fans will be aware, Brady turned heads after popping up in the Raiders’ coaching booth this week.

However, as per the latest report of TMZ, Terry Bradshaw does not see what the fuss is about.

It is important to note that the former NFL star was spotted wearing a headset during Las Vegas' “Monday Night Football” game against the Chargers, sparking concern from some fans who called it a conflict of interest.

Given that, Brady is both Fox Sports' No. 1 color commentator and a minority owner of the Raiders, the move sparked major backlash.

When asked about the controversy, Bradshaw told the publication that it is not worth the outrage.

“It is, I suppose, different from anything we’ve ever seen,” he admitted. Still, the four-time Super Bowl champ said he sees no issue with Brady balancing both jobs.

“I don’t have a problem with it,” Bradshaw insisted before resigning from the chat.