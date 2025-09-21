Cardi B breaks silence on 'baby daddy' Stefon Diggs's paternity drama

Cardi B breaks silence on beau Stefon Diggs' paternity drama amid own pregnancy

Cardi B’s new beau Stefon Diggs, with whom she’s expecting a baby, is facing a paternity drama.

"Hello Barbara? This is Shirley," Cardi said in a new Instagram Live, referring to Shirley Brown’s 1974 R&B song Woman to Woman.

"That’s your baby daddy, b--ch? That’s my baby daddy, too," the Bodak Yellow singer added.

"What now? I don’t f–king know. We’ll figure it out, b--ch," she remarked.

This comes days after reports surfaced that he is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman who claims that her 5-month-old daughter, Charliee, is his biological daughter.

According to Page Six, the woman is Aileen Lopera, a Fashion Nova clothing model. She filed the suit in December 2024 to determine parental relationship.

In her lawsuit, she demanded that Diggs bear the expenses of her pregnancy and birth and that she be given legal and physical custody of the child and the football player be given visitation rights.

In response, Diggs asked for a DNA test to be done to determine if he’s the father of the girl.

Later, TMZ shared a video of Diggs leaving a hospital with a baby carrier.

However, Lopera’s attorney told Page Six that it wasn’t her or her baby in the video.

"I can confirm that is not my client in the video and no car seat has been provided to her. My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs finally meets, acknowledges and provides for the infant daughter they share,” Tamar Arminak added.