Montana Jordan hails 'The Big Bang Theory' writers

Photo: Montana Jordan makes rare comments about 'The Big Bang Theory' writers

Montana Jordan has been crediting The Big Bang Theory team for creating TV magic.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the 21-year-old actor praised the writing trio Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland.

As fans will be aware, Jordan played Georgie Cooper in Young Sheldon and now stars in spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“There’s so much longevity in everything that [Chuck] writes,” Jordan explained.

He continued, “If you watch any of his shows, there’s just so much truth and realism in his writing.”

The young star added that the shows' themes never lose relevance.

“It’s like the real world. The family dynamics and problems with being young parents, grandparents and sibling issues. It’s relatable as hell. I don’t think that ever gets old.”

In addition to this, Jordan also revealed who he thinks deserves the next spinoff.

“I think Connor’s spinoff would be really great. His character is starting to blossom a lot and they’re having fun with it."

"He’s a good character,” he remarked in conclusion.