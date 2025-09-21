Sylvester Stallone shares big update on 'Tulsa King' S3

Sylvester Stallone hypes up Samuel L. Jackson's entry in 'Tulsa King'

As season three of Tulsa King is set to arrive, Sylvester Stallone, its lead star, is teasing the entry of a major star.



He is Samuel L. Jackson, who will appear in the new season. "It's like a heavyweight prize fight," the Rocky star tells Gold Derby.

The actor continues, "You're just sitting in your corner, thinking 'What's your opponent going to be like?' I've known Sam for 30 years, but when he comes on set, he has a certain walk and voice, and he developed his character. Sparks happen."

Moreover, Samuel's entry will expand the series universe, as he will appear in Tulsa King's spinoff NOLA King, whose logline reads that "Russell reconnects with his Louisiana roots and sets up his own criminal enterprise."

As far as adjusting to work in a streaming series, Sylvester shares that his co-star did not need any pointers for that.

Instead, the Creed actor says how he made his own adjustments to fit in the show. "The hardest thing to do in acting is to try and be unself-conscious and relaxed."

"Otherwise, I'd be sitting here in my underwear having a cigar! You obviously have to put on somewhat of a performance," he notes.

In the end, Sylvester expresses his shock that, despite receiving good ratings, the Emmys snubbed Tulsa King.

"Why do you think that is — is it my clothes?" the actor says in a jest. "It's nice to win awards, but the real reward with this show is that it's held together in an incredibly competitive marketing place."

"This could be the best season yet, and as for what's coming up in Season 4? Buckle up," he concludes.

Tulsa King season three's first episode is set to premiere on Sept 21.