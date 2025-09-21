Julianne Moore finally reveals 'the best part' of her job after 4 decades in Hollywood

Julianne Moore says THIS 'keeps me coming back'

Julianne Moore recently got candid and shed light on the most “exciting” part of her career after spending 40 years in Hollywood.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Academy, Emmy, and SAG winning actress admitted that the thought of going back to work at the end of the day is what excites her even after working for 4 decades in the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.

Moore, who has collaborated with Lilly for its new Brain Health Matters campaign, said, "The best part of my job is the actual working, is the doing of it, because that's what keeps me coming back.”

She added, "I like that creative experience. I like going in somewhere and building it with a group of people, and, in a sense, you're all making something out of nothing, because it's an active imagination.”

"Someone has written something down, someone is lensing it and people are pretending to be characters within it, but you are all coming together to tell this story. That's so, so exciting for me,” The Room Next Door star noted.

For those unaware, Moore got her big break in 1985 when she played both roles of half-sisters Sabrina and Frannie Hughes in the soap opera As the World Turns and secured a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series for the part.

Over the years, she has worked as a lead actress in movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2, The Hours, May December, Far From Heaven, Magnolia, The Big Lebowski, and others.

It is pertinent to mention that Julianne Moore has been nominated five times at the Academy Awards and stood victorious by winning an award in the category of Best Actress for her performance as Dr. Alice Howland in the 2014 drama film Still Alice.