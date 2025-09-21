Ben Affleck pals fears he is on the verge of a breakdown: Report

Photo: Ben Affleck pals checking in to make sure he is okay: Report

Ben Affleck has been receiving support from his close pals.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the acting sensation has languished as Jennifer Garner plans to walk down the aisle with John Miller.

A source told the publication that loneliness has begun to consume the father of three as Garner fails to mirror his hope for a reignition of spark between the former flames.

Reportedly, he spent this year's birthday, which takes place on August 15 on a low-key lunch with Fin and Sam, which further confirms the sadness he has been feeling lately.

His state has left those who care about him nothing but concerned.

"Ben's having a tough time of it," a source confirmed.

They went on to reveal, "Pals are checking in and making sure he's okay."

Meanwhile, Garner is completely unbothered as she doubled down on wedding preps.

A former source said, “She’s looking into the perfect venue, the invitations she wants to send out, the music [and] the guest list.”