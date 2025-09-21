MGK plans to get back Megan Fox comes to light

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are 'slowly' getting back

Earlier, Megan Fox called it quits with Machine Gun Kelly. But as their baby daughter is born, their co-parenting is reportedly changing the couple's relationship as well.



In line with this, an insider shares that Home rapstar is still open to fixing his broken relationship with his child's mother. For this, the 35-year-old, along with the Transformers actress, is taking a step at a time.

“He still hopes to reconcile with Megan, but they’re taking things day by day,” the mole squealed to ET. “They’ve been spending quality time together and focusing on their family as a whole.”

⁠Describing the current situationship, the sources say the ex-couple are “on good terms and have been getting along for the sake of their daughter.”

“They want to set a good example for the kids that you can have a good parenting relationship despite their previous issues in their romantic relationship. It doesn’t have to be contentious," the tipster tattled.

Moreover, earlier reports revealed a few positive signs of the pair gradually reconciling. They are in a “really good place and on the path to getting back together,” and their daughter has “brought them closer.”

“Things are going really well, and they have reconnected in a meaningful way,” the insider previously told Us Weekly.

“They are basically back together, as they have been spending every night together with the baby," the source shared.

But they “aren’t putting a label on their relationship” because doing so would add extra stress.”

MGK and Megan welcomed their daughter Saga Blade in March.