Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects ripped apart in 'harsh' review

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal dubbed 'expensive failure'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tanking Netflix projects have got their deal dubbed an "expensive failure".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as working royals and moving to the U.S.

While their explosive docuseries Harry & Meghan was a hit and broke records on streaming service, the projects that followed didn’t live up to the mark in terms of viewership numbers and reviews.

After considerable speculation that their deal wouldn’t be renewed, the couple recently announced a new deal with Netflix. The deal offers first-look rights to the streamer, which is now moving away from multi-year and multi-project deals.

Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up, has predicted that Harry and Meghan’s new projects can

He told the Express, "Expensive failure is a harsh, yet arguably an accurate label from Netflix's perspective for the first deal. You have to look at the numbers and the deliverables."

"They reportedly paid $100 million for exclusive rights to a wide range of content. What did they get? Primarily, the Harry & Meghan documentary and some smaller projects like the Polo series and Meghan's With Love, Meghan," he continued.

He added: "The Harry & Meghan doc was a massive commercial hit, no doubt, but it was essentially a one-time event that leveraged their personal royal story. The other projects haven't had the same impact."

"Polo docuseries reportedly drew a tiny audience, and while With Love, Meghan has been renewed for an upcoming second season, it’s not a global sensation," he remarked.