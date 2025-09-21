Prince Harry, Prince William reflect classic sibling dynamic: Expert

Prince Harry, Prince William’s differences may come down to birth order

Prince Harry and Prince William’s strained relationship may have less to do with royalty and more to do with ordinary sibling dynamics, according to an expert.

Writing for Daily Mail, columnist Dame Jenni Murray compared the royal brothers to her own sons.

She described the Prince of Wales as the responsible, serious firstborn and the Duke of Sussex as the relaxed, charming younger sibling.

Murray said the traits are typical of birth order, before suggesting that William grew up under the weight of expectation, while Harry, free from the same pressures.

William can sometimes be a "misery guts,” she penned, adding that Harry has the "easy manner and more relaxed attitude to life that is typical of the second child.”

"As a mother of two sons, Ed and Charlie, contemporaries of William and Harry, I'm fascinated by the way the royal brothers typify the first and second son syndrome with which I'm familiar,” she added.

Murray further wrote, "From a young age, the older boy knows what he wants to be when he grows up - or in William's case has to be. While the younger one has no such concerns."

She explained, "I reckon it starts with the parents. First time around the responsibility of a new baby is enormous.

“You worry so much about getting it right. The second time, you know what you're doing.

"The atmosphere in the house is more relaxed. Number two smiles and laughs more... He grows up to be a natural charmer, always breezing in with good humour."