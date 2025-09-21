Prince Harry sends warning to royal family in candid interview

Prince Harry signals he’s ready to speak out when needed

Prince Harry has sent a clear warning to the Royal family through his latest interview following his reunion with King Charles.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex signalled that he won’t remain silent when it comes to speaking his truth.

Following his four-day visit to the UK, Harry spoke to The Guardian, declaring that his “conscience is clear” over past revelations.

He also expressed no regret for the choices he’s made since stepping back from royal duties and addressed the possibility of bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK in the future.

Speaking with A Right Royal Podcast, royal expert Emily Nash noted that the Duke of Sussex no longer feels the need to hold back.

"It is a reminder that he doesn't have any sort of compunction now to keep things to himself,” she said of his bombshell interview.

The expert added, “He will speak out and he will share his opinions in a way that he couldn't before."