Prince Harry, King Charles' new joint appearance: Everything to know

Prince Harry and King Charles finally reach an agreement?

A report has just broken through that King Charles is finally considering a joint appearance with his youngest son Prince Harry.

News of this has been shared by The Mail on Sunday's Charlotte Griffith's, and according to reports there are joint talks underway, to make this plan a reality

The appearance in question is slated to be “sooner than the public thinks”, according to a report by Express.

For those unversed, this marks a major shift in royal dynamics, because just a couple of weeks prior, Prince Harry went back across the pond for a four day tour of the UK for his charity initiatives, and even managed to see his father for an hour-long tea, which was their first meeting in 19 months.

Following this, the new update has come forward and Ms Griffith's claims, “in the strongest indication yet that the Duke of Sussex is making positive steps towards a reconciliation with senior royals, it is understood that courtiers in both households are tentatively discussing how to get father and son together more frequently over the next year, with a view to them finally appearing jointly at a public event.”

This all came about following a demand that Prince Harry maintain a ‘low profile’ during US president Donald Trump’s state visit, as a “goodwill gesture”.

According to the report, this may morph into more public events where the King and his son are seen together, despite his non-working royal status.

As of right now, sources are “hopeful” this may also help mend the rift between the Duke and his elder brother but there are also ‘realistic’ expectations at play.