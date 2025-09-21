Prince Harry receives encouraging news amid royal tensions

New hope for Prince Harry as he receives promising update

Prince Harry has received an encouraging update following his trip to the UK amid rumours he is making his way back to the royal family fold.

According to new report, Harry and Prince William may be moving closer to reconciliation after years of rift.

The brothers have had little contact since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

Reports suggest Harry and William’s last known meeting took place at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

However, Harry’s longtime friend Alex Rayner has expressed optimism, saying he believes the brothers will reunite with a warm embrace in the near future.

“As soon as the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see a wonderful embrace between the two brothers. Absolutely,” he said.

“Certainly, if not by the end of the year, then next,” he added. “They’ll hug in the not-too-distant future.”

He further told Daily Mail that Harry and King Charles will also reconcile soon. “A rift between father and son is never that big,” he said.

“A father’s love for his son is pretty indestructible.”