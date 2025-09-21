Prince Harry's ready to share unfiltered opinions & won't keep things to himself

Prince Harry is gearing up to get up close and honest

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to finally speak out, and reports warn he may not have any reasons to hold back anymore.

The whole thing has been shared by Hello magazine's royal editor Emily Nash, that too in an appearance on the A Right Royal podcast.

In her eyes, “It is a reminder that he doesn't have any sort of compunction now to keep things to himself.”

And the warning is clear that “he will speak out and he will share his opinions in a way that he couldn't before.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this comment comes shortly after Prince Harry gave an interview to The Guardian in Ukraine, where he spoke out about having a ‘clear conscience’.

At the time he said, “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public.”

And while “it was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

He also added, “it’s not stubbornness, it is having principles” and that “it is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”

However, what’s most important to the Duke, in his own words is that while he does not “want to prolong any divisions with his family” it’s his opinion that “you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth.”