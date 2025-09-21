Andrew Lincoln shares major tease for 'The Walking Dead' fans

Andrew Lincoln teases 'The Walking Dead' return

Andrew Lincoln plays Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead and then in its spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.



His latest appearance on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg comes with him teasing that he is open to returning to the post-apocalyptic horror drama.

When asked, “Would you ever go back to it? It was a huge part of your life.”

The actor replied, “To the show? Yeah, well, there’s a conversation happening right now, but I’m really enjoying working with [Alicia Vikander] and this brilliant cast, and it’s lovely to sort of shake it up and do different things.”

Elsewhere in the show, Andrew opens up about his love for the United States, saying, “I have so many dear friends in America, and I believe in America, and it was just a thrilling experience.”

He continues, "There were 250 people in Atlanta, Georgia, that I love dearly and felt an enormous responsibility to, you know? I felt like I was CEO of a major corporation, when you’re charging this leviathan through a cultural sort of thing."

"I was tired when I got home, so it’s been lovely to do just two or three different things that have made me remember why I became an actor again," the actor concludes.

Though Andrew's Rick presumably died in The Walking Dead season 9, so it's unclear in what show or movie he would appear if he get on board.