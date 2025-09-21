Sylvester Stallone on why 'Tulsa King' creator Taylor Sheridan quit acting

Sylvester Stallone reveals why 'Tulsa King' creator Taylor Sheridan ditched acting

Sylvester Stallone thinks he and Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan have had a similar ride in Hollywood.

Stallone, 79, noted that there’s "very interesting similarity" between his and Sheridan's career trajectories.

"There was a crossroads where I knew I was always going to be ‘thug number three’ coming through the door," Stallone admitted in an interview with People. "I saw the handwriting on the wall and knew I had to pivot, big time, and the same thing happened with him."

"He was a serious actor, but no one was giving him his break," Stallone said of Sheridan, 55.

"He realized the clock was running out, and he had to learn to write. He was always kind of a lonely kid, like I was. I was always making up fantasy stories in the mirror and all that stuff. But I get his dilemma. I get the reason he pursued another career. It isn't because you wanted to, you had to, or you're gone. He’s a survivalist," he detailed.

"When we finally met — unwittingly at a barn, both riding horses — I started to talk to this kid," Stallone shared.

"I go, ‘Why don’t you help me write Rambo, the fourth one?’ He says, ‘I’m working on this thing called Sicario.’ So he went off in his own direction, and so did I," the First Blood star recalled.

"About ten years later, here he comes with this idea," Sylvester Stallone said of Tulsa King, in which he plays mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi.