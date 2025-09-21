Lucien Laviscount shares honest take on Alfie, Emily arc in 'Emily in Paris'

Lucien Laviscount says Emily should not pick Alfie in 'Emily in Paris'

Lucien Laviscount, who played Alfie in Emily in Paris, knows who the titular character should NOT end up with: Alfie.

Laviscount spoke about their characters’ relationship during the celebration of John Varvatos' 25th anniversary at The Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

"After the craziness that's gone on in that relationship, I'm like, 'Girl, pack up and move out,'" he joked of Alfie and Emily (Lily Colins).

British banker Alfie joined the series in season 2 after Emily and her first Parisian love interest and chef Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) love story didn’t go anywhere for various reasons. He quickly became a fan favourite on the show and dated Emily.

However, Emily’s feelings for Gabirel later get in the way and their relationship ends. In season four, Alfie tells Gabriel to not let Emily go, urging him to go to Italy after her.

"I think Alfie kind of always speaks his truth," Laviscount said of his character. "Which, I'd like to say, is a trait of mine. In the most difficult situations, he speaks the truth. I'd like to say I'm pretty similar in that respect."

Revealing how he’s different from Alfie, he said, "I think we've probably dressed a little bit different, but that's Alfie, and I love playing Alfie."

Emily in Paris season 5 will hit Netflix on December 18.