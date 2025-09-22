Sylvester Stallone gives Robert Patrick new title

Photo: Sylvester Stallone calls Robert Patrick 'fantastic'

Sylvester Stallone has nothing but admiration for his longtime co-star Robert Patrick.

The pair are reuniting for Tulsa King season 3, with Stallone returning as mobster Dwight Manfredi and Patrick joining the cast as Jeremiah Dunmire, a “terrifying” liquor kingpin.

The actors have also shared the screen in films like Cop Land, Spy Kids, and D-Tox.

Ahead of the Paramount+ premiere on Sunday, Sept. 21, Stallone, 79, told Us Weekly what makes Patrick such a remarkable actor.

“Robert is one of these actors — which I love — he doesn’t always walk around angry in the mood, winding himself up,” Stallone explained. “He can go right into a scene because he’s that good.”

The *Rocky* legend added, “He was fantastic. It is fantastic.”

Reflecting on their working relationship, Stallone noted, “Because we know each other, we can speak in shorthand.”