Sam Keeley reveals one part of HBO's 'Task' nearly drove him to the edge

Sam Keeley shares what turned out to be 'nightmare' on 'Task'

Sam Keeley has opened up about learning the Philadelphia accent for the crime drama television miniseries Task.

On September 4, the 34-year-old Irish actor chatted with PEOPLE magazine at the New York City premiere of the new HBO series Task, where he revealed that mastering the Philadelphia accent for the series was a “nightmare,” especially the Delco dialect based in Pennsylvania's Delaware County.

For those unaware, in Task, which is set in Delaware County, Mark Ruffalo plays the role of FBI agent Tom Brandis, while Keeley stars as motorcycle gang member Jayson.

The Cured star revealed he had to practise his “Delco” accent for the role with the help of dialect coach Susanne Sulby but it was truly a “nightmare.”

Keeley said, "She was responsible for me being able to sound the way I sounded on the job. Because obviously the Delco accent is very specific, you know what I mean? There's certain vowels. So, for me, I had no context to the accent, I had no context to the language." (sic)

He began to understand "the cadence and the rhythm" of the Philly dialect when he entered the city for which he appreciates his coach.

"So it was Suzanne. She's fantastic,” Keeley quipped, singing praises of Sulby.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Task, which was released on September 7, 2025, drops each episode every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It is also available to stream on HBO Max.