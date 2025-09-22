 
Geo News

Jake Bongiovi shares special message for Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted their first child recently

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 22, 2025

Jake Bongiovi celebrates one year in books with Millia Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi celebrates 'one year in books' with Millia Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi expressed his love for wifey Mille Bobby Brown on their first wedding anniversary.

The young couple celebrated one year to their marriage on Sunday.

To mark the big Jmilestone, Bongiovi took to Instagram and shared a photo from their wedding day.

The adorable photo posted showed Brown and Bongiovi walking hand in hand and gazing into each other’s eyes. The Stranger Things star donned a white lacy wedding dress, while Bongiovi wore classic black suit with a bow tie.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “One year in the books, many more to go.”

Adding some heartwarming words for his wife, Bongiovi wrote, “I love you so much my beautiful wife.”

“Happy anniversary,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year, recently adopted their first child together.

They announced in August that they have adopted a baby girl via a statement on Instagram that read, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” it concluded.

Julianne Hough opens up about loss that changed 'everything'
Julianne Hough opens up about loss that changed 'everything'
Millie Bobby Brown marks relationship milestone with husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown marks relationship milestone with husband Jake Bongiovi
Kanye West's controversial speech sparks high emotions
Kanye West's controversial speech sparks high emotions
Mindy Kaling gives glimpse into kids' bedtime ritual
Mindy Kaling gives glimpse into kids' bedtime ritual
Reese Witherspoon admits she lost roles after becoming mom at 23
Reese Witherspoon admits she lost roles after becoming mom at 23
Sylvester Stallone gives Robert Patrick new title
Sylvester Stallone gives Robert Patrick new title
Jonas Brothers escape concert fire in scary video: Watch
Jonas Brothers escape concert fire in scary video: Watch
Hilaria Baldwin gets honest about 'Dancing with the Stars'
Hilaria Baldwin gets honest about 'Dancing with the Stars'