Blake Lively celebrates 'Gossip Girl's milestone

Blake Lively marks 'Gossip Girl' 18th anniversary

Blake Lively is reminiscing over her time at the set of her breakthrough role in series, Gossip Girl.

The 38-year-old actress, who played the fan-favorite role of Serena van der Woodsen in the series, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 21, to mark the 18 years of the teen drama.

In the celebratory post, the It Ends With Us star looked back at the memories as the series ran from 2007 to 2012.

"The summer gossip girl turned 18…," Blake began.

Gushing over the Gossip Girl days, Blake wrote, "This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher.

"New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes Paris) was my campus for SIX years."

"So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University," she added.

The teen drama, based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series under the same name, proved to be a star breaking role for Blake and opened doors for Hollywood films like, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Town, and A Simple Favor.

The celeberation came during a rough year what Blake has been through after she filed a lawsuit against her costar, Justin Baldoni, accusing him for sexual harassment on the set of their 2024's movie, It Ends With Us.

However, Justin has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit.

But the court-suit dismissed in June 2025, while Lively’s lawsuit remains active.

Both parties are expected to face each other in court in May 2026.