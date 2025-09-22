Paris Hilton reflects on 'incredible memories' with Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton celebrates Nicole Richie’s birthday

Paris Hilton marked Nicole Richie’s birthday with a special note.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the businesswoman shared a carousel of photos with her The Simple Life costar to celebrate her 44th birthday.

In the caption, Paris penned an emotional note for Nicole. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sis and day one @NicoleRichie.”

She went on to reflect, “From giggling through megaphones out our windows when we were grounded, to working every job under the sun on #TheSimpleLife, to filming #ParisAndNicole: #TheEncore—reminiscing on it all and even performing an opera together —we’ve made the most incredible memories.”

Paris also added, “You’ve been by my side through it all, and I’m forever grateful for every laugh, adventure, and unforgettable moment.”

“Can’t wait for all the memories still to come— Love you forever Bill #SillAndBill #Sanasa,” Paris concluded.

Notably, in the carousel Paris Hilton included timeless photos with Nicole Richie. One of the pictures showed them posing together as kids, while other showed them on the poster of their superhit TV show, The Simple Life.