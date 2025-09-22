Salma Hayek pens heartfelt note for 'beautiful' daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek celebrates daughter Valentina's special day

Salma Hayek is celebrating daughter Valentina's another trip around the sun.

The actress took to her Instagram account to mark her "dream" daughter's 18th birthday with an adorable childhood snap.

In the celebratory post, the doting mom penned a touching tribute for Valentina expressing her love and admiration for her.

"My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18 !!!!!," she began.

"So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you," she said in the gushing note, calling Valentina, "A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity."

"Some things will never chance we love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years you will always be in my heart my dream daughter," Salma shared, ending the note with, "Feliz cumpleaños Valentina Paloma."

For the unversed, Salma shares her only daughter with her husband François-Henri Pinault. The couple tied the knot

François is also father to three kids François, Mathilde and Augustin whom he shares with previous partner.

In an interview Vogue Mexico in 2022, Salma shared some insights into her motherhood journey, confessing that she had her only daughter late.

“I became a mother very late,” she told the outlet.