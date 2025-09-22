Real truth behind Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron romance post Shuan White split laid bare

Inside Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron romance rumors post Shuan White split

Longtime pals, Nina Dobrev and Zac Effron appeared to have had a cozy time on a yacht over waters of Italian coastline with pals over the weekend.

The sighting came days after Nina and ex fiance Shaun White called it quits. Nina's recent break up and her recent bonding with her friend Zac fueled the rumors that she and Zac might be romantically involved.

They again spotted over the weekend yachting off Sardinia, while both flaunted their fit physique in swimsuits, and the pair was spotted chatting, laughing on the deck of a ship under the Mediterranean sunset, via Daily Mail.

However, a source told the outlet that the pair's bond is just a "friendly" one.

"Zac and Nina might be hanging out on a yacht, having fun, getting along but they aren't dating, they aren't looking to get together, so the rumors of something more just don't currently exist," the insider revealed.

The source further noted that Nina is taking a break from routine life and went on the vacation to "unwind" after the break up.

"Nina is looking to unwind and just have fun and deal with life post break up, but that doesn't mean she is going to land in Zac's arms," the tattler shared.

"Zac is a nice guy, and they are friendly and that is all that it is, don't get your Dofron relationship nicknames out just yet," the bird chirped.

For the unversed, Nina and Shaun first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged last October after four years together.