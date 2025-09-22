‘Harry Potter' alum claims OnlyFans presence led to event ban

Jessie Cave says OnlyFans got her barred from Harry Potter convention

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter films, says she was excluded from a recent franchise convention because of her presence on OnlyFans.

In a post on her self-titled Substack, Cave revealed that organizers told her she wouldn’t be booked since the gathering is considered a “family show” and the platform is “affiliated" with pornography.

The actor, who launched her OnlyFans page earlier this year, called the decision confusing and hypocritical. “Most actors who do conventions have filmed sex scenes or nudity,” she wrote. “I’m just playing with my hair!”

Although the Black Mirror actress said the snub feels like she’s been “canceled” from the fandom, Cave stressed that she’s not heartbroken over it.

“There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time,” she said, noting the upcoming Harry Potter series.

She also said she’s attended conventions for over 15 years and already owns “enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

The Great Expectations actress launched her OnlyFans in March, saying she will be posting “the best quality hair sounds” and other sensual, non-explicit content.

She later clarified in a podcast interview that fetish material doesn’t necessarily equal sexual content.

In an earlier Substack post, she described her decision to join the platform as a one-year experiment aimed at paying off debt, fixing her house, and reclaiming her confidence.

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote.