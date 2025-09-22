Jon Bon Jovi reacts to Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown’s baby news

Jon Bon Jovi is over the moon after becoming a grandfather for the first time.

For those unversed, the 63-year-old singer's son Jake Bongiovi and his wife, Millie Bobby Brown, adopted a baby girl on August 21, 2025.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple penned on Instagram at that time.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they added.

On September 21, Jon sat down with Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, for a podcast interview and talked about becoming a first-time grandpa.

“It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” the music icon said of life as a grandfather. “They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby."

"It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool," he added.

In the podcast, the Livin’ on a Prayer crooner also talked about his son becoming a father at the age of 23.

“They got married very young but we blessed it because we get it, you know, they’re sort of mature beyond their years,” he said.

“She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought okay, we’ll support this and it’s working out," added Jon.

Jake and Millie exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in May 2024.