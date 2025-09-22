 
Millie Bobby Brown says she 'loves' being Jake Bongiovi's wife

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged vows in May 2024

September 22, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate being married for one year!

The couple, who exchanged their vows in May 2024, marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Enola Holmes actress celebrated their anniversary with a throwback photo from their big day.

Sharing a black-and-white photo featuring Millie hugging Jake, the actress wrote in the caption, “1 year married” with a white heart emoji. Moreover, Millie admitted, “I love being your wife.”

Fans and followers poured their love for the young couple in the comments section. One user wrote, “OMGG SO CUTE!!”

Meanwhile, a user added, “Happy anniversary of marriage, Millie, my best friend and li'l sister! All my best wishes for your couple and a life full of love!”

“A beautiful couple on a magical fairytale!!!” the third comment read.

It is pertinent to mention that while Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged their vows in May 2024 in a private ceremony, they had a more lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, a few months later.

Additionally, they hosted another event for close friends in October.

