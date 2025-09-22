Vivian Wilson stresses she's financially independent from dad Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian says she makes her own money

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, is pushing back against assumptions that she benefits from her father’s wealth.

The model and social media personality, 21, made the revelation at the 2025 Teen Vogue Summit on Sept. 20, clarifying, “I’m financially independent. I’m making money now.”

“People have a lot of assumptions, and you just kinda have to deal with that,” she added.

Wilson has repeatedly rejected claims that she benefits from Musk’s $480 billion fortune.

Earlier this month, Wilson told New York magazine’s The Cut, “I don’t have that inheritance. People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

She explained that she’s content with a modest lifestyle: “I don’t have a desire to be superrich. I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

Wilson—whose mother is Musk’s ex-wife Justine Wilson—has also been openly critical of the Tesla CEO, describing him as “uncaring and narcissistic” and accusing him of using family values as a branding tactic.

In an August Threads post, she called him out for portraying himself as a devoted father, writing, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop lying about your own children.”

Musk, who has 13 other children, has not responded publicly to Wilson’s recent remarks.