Travis Barker's daughter Alabama claps back at critics after pregnancy loss

Alabama addressed claims of sharing pregnancy loss for 'attention'

Alabama Barker, step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, set the record straight after "attention" seeking accusations.

Following the Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter's recent heartbreaking revelation that she went through a pregnancy loss, people on social media accused her of exploiting her loss for public attention.

However, Alabama defended her decision to publicly share her private life, calling the claims "insane" in a now-deleted Story on her Instagram account.

"The idea that I'd ever share something so personal for attention is insane," her post read as per a screen-shot shared by The Shade Room.

"Accident or not, I don't need to prove myself by posting."

"My journey is my own, not a performative and not because someone else shared theirs," she added.

Her followers rushed to express their grief and display solidarity with Alabama.

"Having a miscarriage is one of the saddest thing ever I don't wish on anyone the comments are so sick," one wrote.

A second follower commented, "At the end of the day she lost her baby and that fact is heartbreaking."

This came days after Alabama shared on her TikTok account about her loss and announced she is taking a break from the social space.

"You know ever since I lost my baby, got cheated on, while also getting hated on, I'd get this feeling like …. I'll never be the same person again."

"I'm deleting my tik tok for a little while love you guys be back soon!' she wrote alongside a throwback photo," she added.

For the unversed, the Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama with his previous partner Shanna Moakler