Angelina Jolie addresses 'heavy times' of her country: 'Careful not to say things casually'

Angelina Jolie makes sharp remarks over her country's recent events

Angelina Jolie confessed her home country is going through "very heavy times," noting that limiting "personal expressions and freedoms from anyone" could be "very dangerous."

During the screening of her new movie Couture at the San Sebastián Film Festival the Oscar winning actress opened up about her "worldview" and the "serious time" the world is going through, especially her own country the United States.

“It’s obviously a very difficult question,” Jolie replied when she was asked about the situation back in her country.

“Only to say that I love my country, but I don’t, at this time, recognize my country. I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life,” she said.

Jolie added, “My worldview is equal, united, international, so anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

The actress and humanitarian urged people how to be mindful during these dark times.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually, so I’ll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” she noted.

For the unversed, Alice Winocour-film, Couture, chronicles the story of three women from Ukraine, France, and Sudan leading up to a Paris fashion show.