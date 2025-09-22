 
Tom Holland rushed to hospital after 'Spider-Man' stunt goes wrong

Tom Holland hurt on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Syeda Waniya
September 22, 2025

Tom Holland has been hospitalized after suffering a concussion during a stunt on set.

While shooting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday, the actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to a mild concussion.

According to a report by The Sun, filming was immediately suspended as Holland received medical attention.

Notably, an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman revealed, "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford."

"An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care," they added.

An insider also revealed that he was briefly hospitalized "out of precaution" and is expected to return to work in just a few days.

Tom Holland previously expressed his excitement about filming in real locations again, since Spider-Man: No Way Home was shot almost entirely on soundstages during the pandemic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a July 24, 2026 release.

