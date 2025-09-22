 
Ariana Grande promises 'Wicked: For Good' goes 'deeper than imaginable'

'Wicked: For Good' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 21, 2025

Web Desk
September 22, 2025

Ariana Grande reveals what fans can expect from 'Wicked: For Good'

Ariana Grande has promised that Wicked: For Good goes deeper than imaginable.

During a recent interview with Empire magazine, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed what fans can expect from her on-screen character Glinda, the good witch, in the musical fantasy movie.

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she said.

Showing gratitude for Glinda’s new song, Girl In The Bubble, the 32-year-old actress continued, “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Referring to the bond between Glinda and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Ervio, she told the outlet, “It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event.”

“They’re all shaping and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet,” the Victorious actress added.

Before concluding, Ariana Grande shared, “Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent. It goes even deeper than imaginable.”

Wicked: For Good is set to be released on November 21, 2025.

