Reese Witherspoon gives glimpse into her parenting style

Reese Witherspoon shares how she deals with her kids

Reese Witherspoon is a mom-of-three. Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 26; Deacon Reese Phillippe, 21; Tennessee James Toth, 12.



So dealing with her older kids, the actress, in a chat at The Interview podcast, shares that her bond with them is now like friends.

She explains, "Ava will call me and just be like a great friend. Deacon calls me all the time we hang out in New York and he'll tell me about cool restaurants and I'll be like, ‘Great. Can you get a reservation?’ Because he can get better reservations than I can now."

However, as far as her younger kid James is concerned, Reese says her approach is different to him. "Whenever I lose my cool. I turn to my youngest and I go, ‘You got to call your brother and sister."

"They wore me out. I'm so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it, you know, but like, think about how it's going to make you feel,‘" The Morning Show star continues.

Concluding her overall experience of parenting, Reese notes, "And then like beyond that, I'm so tired. I've been parenting for 25 years."

The star, meanwhile, shares Ava and son Deacon with her former husband Ryan Phillippe and his son Tennessee with her ex-spouse Jim Toth.