Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip

Meghan Markle has just been handed an offer to have her very own show, by a UK based radio station called MagicFM.

This show offer comes right after the Duchess herself admitted this is “one of the things I miss most about the UK,” in her show With Love, Meghan season 2.

Following this, even MagicFM and Absolute Radio content director, Paul Sylvester, spoke out.

According to Express, at a Radio Centre he spoke about Meghan Markle’s love for the station and admitted, “The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she's very welcome.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s full comments, she shared it while speaking to celeb guest Tan France.

“Honestly one of the things I miss the most about the UK is the radio station … Magic FM,” she said.

Source: Netflix

In response the Queer Eye presenter added, “Magic FM. Wow! Sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station.”

To that Meghan even tickled some ribs and said, “I’ll be that grandma.”