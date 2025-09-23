 
Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip

Meghan Markle has been offered the chance to have her own show

September 23, 2025

Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip

Meghan Markle has just been handed an offer to have her very own show, by a UK based radio station called MagicFM.

This show offer comes right after the Duchess herself admitted this is “one of the things I miss most about the UK,” in her show With Love, Meghan season 2.

Following this, even MagicFM and Absolute Radio content director, Paul Sylvester, spoke out.

According to Express, at a Radio Centre he spoke about Meghan Markle’s love for the station and admitted, “The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she's very welcome.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s full comments, she shared it while speaking to celeb guest Tan France.

“Honestly one of the things I miss the most about the UK is the radio station … Magic FM,” she said.

Source: Netflix

In response the Queer Eye presenter added, “Magic FM. Wow! Sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station.”

To that Meghan even tickled some ribs and said, “I’ll be that grandma.”

