Kate Middleton, Prince William break cover amid Sarah Ferguson crisis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have made their first public appearance after Sarah Ferguson scandal emerged.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has landed in trouble after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

According to AFP, in the 2011 message, obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Sarah called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him.

Amid this development, Kate Middleton and William have made an emotional return to Southport to offer support for families affected by the tragic murders of three innocent young girls at a dance class fifteen months ago.

According to a report by the Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales also had a private meeting with the family of Elsie Dot Stancombe, a seven-year-old girl who was horrifically stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport.

They also spoke to teachers about how the school was affected by the tragedy and the support it has provided to pupils, staff and the local community.

The future king and queen also made a generous donation to the school's Churchtown Playground fund.

Previously, William and Kate visited the victims' families back in October 2024 to show their support and hear how locals came together following the heinous rampage.