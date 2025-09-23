Meghan Markle faces backlash related to Kate Middleton after 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry

Meghan faces backlash related to Kate Middleton after 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has received fresh accusations about ‘copying’ Kate Middleton following her 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry over the Princess of Wales.

The Radar Online recently reported Meghan wants Harry, who once shared close bond with Kate, to leave the Princess of Wales behind "forever."

The source close to Meghan and Harry has claimed, "Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely.

"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable."

Amid these reports, Meghan and Harry made a joint appearance as they attended annual event that shines a light on the incredible work of first responders in Santa Barbara County.

According to the Woman’s Day, Meghan stepped out with noticeably lighter hair over the weekend days after Kate debuted a new blonder hairstyle, complete with long, flowing curls.

The report further says the timing of Meghan’s hair makeover has led some royal fans to accuse her of “copying” Kate.

One fan tweeted, “Copycat Meghan strikes again… she’s lightened her hair after Princess Catherine. The irony? Still NOBODY BOTHERS! GIVE IT UP! You can’t ever compete with our Future Queen.”

Some social media users accused Meghan of being “jealous” of Kate Middleton, others complimented her new look.