King Charles stuck in difficult position amid Sarah Ferguson email scandal

Sarah Ferguson scandal leaves King Charles with few options

King Charles has found himself in a difficult position amid the fallout from Sarah Ferguson’s leaked emails with Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest controversy has led to several charities sever ties with the Duchess of York, including Teenage Cancer Trust.

During a discussion on Fergie’s latest controversy, royal expert Kinsey Schofield was asked on TalkTV if it is the time for King Charles “to cut the York's drift for good?”

“The King’s options are very limited in addressing the scandal involving Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew,” explained Schofield.

She added that stripping Prince Andrew of his titles would require parliamentary approval, risking further negative headlines for the royal family.

“What left is there except he could really tell them “I need you guys to get up and move out of royal lodge,” she added.

“If he were to pursue stripping Prince Andrew of his titles, there are certain elements of that that would involve parliament and then imagine the headlines,” the expert continued.

“He could just take away the Princess H.R.H. but I'm not even sure that Prince Andrew uses that anymore or we would care about that.

“I just feel like the King is in a really difficult position because there's, you know kicking a dog when they're down. What's left to you?”