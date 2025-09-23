 
Geo News

Andrew's movements near William and King Charles draw scrutiny as Kate looks on

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson under scrutiny after the Duchess of York's email to Jeffery Epstein is leaked

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Public pressure is mounting on the British royal family to distance itself from Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, after fresh controversy over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein and renewed scrutiny of their appearances at royal events.

Social media users have urged the family to exclude the Duke of York and the Duchess of York from future gatherings after a video resurfaced showing the pair standing with King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate following the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. 

Andrews movements near William and King Charles draw scrutiny as Kate looks on
Andrew's movements near William and King Charles draw scrutiny as Kate looks on

Some viewers claimed Andrew appeared to shadow William’s movements and even tried to edge closer to the king.

The calls come as several charities announced Monday they had severed ties with Ferguson after reports she once described Epstein as a “supreme friend” in a 2011 email. 

The Sun on Sunday reported that Ferguson, 65, apologized to the disgraced financier weeks after publicly pledging she would never contact him again.

At least five organizations, including the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said it was inappropriate for her to remain a patron.

Andrew, long dogged by his friendship with Epstein, was stripped of most royal duties and titles in 2022.

King Charles stuck in difficult position amid Sarah Ferguson email scandal
King Charles stuck in difficult position amid Sarah Ferguson email scandal
Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off the 2025 Socrates Award
Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off the 2025 Socrates Award
Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip
Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip
Experts make harrowing demand of Sarah Ferguson: ‘Don't allow her!'
Experts make harrowing demand of Sarah Ferguson: ‘Don't allow her!'
King Charles, Prince William at odds over Sarah Ferguson, Andrew
King Charles, Prince William at odds over Sarah Ferguson, Andrew
Piers Morgan wife comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles decision
Piers Morgan wife comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles decision
Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh bid Japan farewell
Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh bid Japan farewell
Sarah Ferguson receives major blow amid Epstein email controversy video
Sarah Ferguson receives major blow amid Epstein email controversy