Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional message: 'You will never be forgotten'

Prince William, Kate Middleton made emotional visit to Southport

Prince William and Kate Middleton made an emotional visit to Southport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales showed their support to the grieving families of those affected by the horrific attack.

In July 2024, three girls were killed during the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Earlier this year, Axel Rudakubana, 18, admitted to his role in the attack and was sentenced to life in prison.

Now, the future King and Queen made an emotional visit to Southport after their last in October 2024.

Alongside a heartfelt glimpse of the visit shared via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the caption read, “To everyone in the Southport community affected by the incident last year, you will never be forgotten.”

It further read, “and the legacy of love and kindness built here will continue to bring people together for years to come and honour the memories of Bebe, Alice and Elsie.”

William and Kate’s deeply saddened meeting comes after the couple marked Donald Trump’s state visit.

On September 16, 2025, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for hosting Trump and his First Lady at a state banquet.