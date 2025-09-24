King Charles ‘determined' to make Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson homeless?

King Charles to remove shamed Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge

King Charles is being urged to take major decisions.

Following shocking revelations about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein, insiders have claimed that Charles will remove the Duke and Duchess of York from their luxury Royal Lodge home.

The royal source told RadarOnline, “The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York.”

Adding, “After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy.”

Notably, several charities have also distanced themselves from Sarah, calling the revelations about her ties with Jeffrey “incompatible with our mission.”

An insider noted, “The scale of the charity exodus has shocked everyone.”

“It has convinced the king that there is no route back for Sarah in terms of public life, and that Andrew cannot be shielded either,” they added.

The source also noted that King Charles “feels let down” as he already took “a risk” by welcoming Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew back into the royal family. “This whole episode has convinced the Palace that the Yorks can't stay at Royal Lodge.”

“The King's patience is at an end. If Sarah's income dries up and Andrew has no means of support, their hand may finally be forced. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge will not be their refuge forever,” the source said.