Meghan Markle fears about separating from Prince Harry worsen due to King Charles

Meghan Markle watches as Prince Harry throws himself at people’s feet

An insider has just come forward to reveal just what Meghan Markle really thinks about her husband and his apparent bid to totally throw himself at his father’s feet, for a chance at a reconciliation.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has said, time and time again that his priority right now is his father. Even during their meeting at Clarence House its said that Prince Harry took pictures and videos of his children on his phone to show King Charles. A video call is also said to have taken place with Meghan in toe.

But while “Harry’s still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father and Meghan is pleased for him – to an extent,” the insider began by saying. “At the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics”.

Right now “it hasn’t helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet,” either, the insider told Heat World.

In the eyes of the source “he’s clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of this meeting, and it’s taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America.”

Meghan’s biggest worry is that he’s been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them. She feels like she’s losing him.”

With is pertinent to mention is that the meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles took place for almost an hour. The father and son shared tea and are said to have had a private discussion. Even when asked how his meeting with the monarch had went Prince Harry kept his answers brief with the press.