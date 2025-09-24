Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, have found 'moving' a solution to their long term problems.

This has been claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier in his opinion for the Woman’s Day.

He said, “Prince Andrew and Fergie ‘are cornered’ and ‘terrified of what’s coming next’ as Prince William orders King to ‘boot them out.’”

The royal expert writes, “I can see the Yorks moving abroad as a solution to their long term problems, starting a new life in the Middle East or perhaps Portugal, where Eugenie lives.”

“The late Queen said Fergie was a good mother and I can’t help feeling sorry for Bea and Eugenie, who seem popular and well balanced individuals with husbands and kids,” he said and added “Perhaps they will be Andy and Fergie’s only legacy of any value.”

The royal expert’s remarks came amid reports William is also urging King Charles to act against Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles does not want to completely disown Sarah and Andrew because both are loyal to him and the Crown - unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Phil Dampier says, “But he may now be forced to change tack and boot his brother and ex-wife out of their home, admitting William was right all along.”